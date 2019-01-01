My Queue

Sumant Kakaria

Marico E-Commerce Business Head and mentor of MIF scale-up program

About Sumant Kakaria

Specialist in transforming businesses. After a rich experience at Asian Paints and Godrej, he has successfully established a footwear label 'Solethreads', which is a profitable bootstrapped venture. Still an entrepreneur at heart, his last 2 assignments have been about setting up businesses from scratch. With considerable expertise in Digital as well as offline GTM strategy, he also mentors startups to help them scale-up.

More From Sumant Kakaria

E-Commerce an Integral Part of the Startup Growth Journey
E-commerce

A strong social media presence coupled with accurate targeted ads will cement your performance-led marketing that needs to be the frontline of your marketing strategies
4 min read