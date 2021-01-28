Signing out of account, Standby...
Sumir Meghani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of Instawork
Sumir Meghani is the CEO and co-founder of Instawork. His expertise on the evolving labor market has been leveraged by leading publications including the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Fortune, Washington Post and more.
Follow Sumir Meghani on Social
Latest
The Seasonal Labor Shortage is a Harbinger of an Evolving Hourly Jobs Market
Nearly 60% of the American workforce is paid hourly and have been on the front lines of the pandemic. Now they are using their collective power to disrupt the way businesses think about staffing.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Pritom Das
Founder/CEO of TravelerPlus
-
Feras Moussa
Managing Partner at Disrupt Equity
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Ramon Chen
Chief Product Officer
-
Sim Aulakh
CEO of EstablishCred
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Kartik Anand
Executive Chairman of KGV