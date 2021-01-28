Sumir Meghani

Sumir Meghani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of Instawork

Sumir Meghani is the CEO and co-founder of Instawork. His expertise on the evolving labor market has been leveraged by leading publications including the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Fortune, Washington Post and more.

http://www.instawork.com

Follow Sumir Meghani on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Leadership

The Seasonal Labor Shortage is a Harbinger of an Evolving Hourly Jobs Market

Nearly 60% of the American workforce is paid hourly and have been on the front lines of the pandemic. Now they are using their collective power to disrupt the way businesses think about staffing.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like