

Sumit Kumar is the Vice President, NETAP, TeamLease Skills University. He has been associated with Teamlease Services for over five years. He heads operations for the NETAP [National Employability through Apprenticeship] , which is a Public Private Partnership of Teamlease Skills University, CII and NSDC under the National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM) of the Ministry of HRD (AICTE).

NETAP is fastest growing apprenticeship program in India. Mr. Kumar drives this large scale mandate which provides employers with a provides employers a pool of highly skilled productive workforce. NETAP has been instrumental in integrating learning and skilling and enhancing employability for the youth.

He has actively worked with the HRD Ministry and corporate towards improving the Indian workforce. Prior to TeamLease he was associated with Monster India as their regional manager for over seven years. Mr. Kumar comes with a strong perspective on the adoption of apprenticeship across industries especially, retails, manufacturing, automobiles, allied industries amongst others.



