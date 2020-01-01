Sunshine Farzan

Sunshine is a results-driven award-winning integrated marketing, digital and PR leader with B2C and B2B experience driving innovation across insurance and financial services industries. She has held senior marketing positions at MetLife, American Express, Harte Hanks, and Kraft Foods, and has worked in Mexico City, Sydney, New York and Hong Kong. She currently leads the Group Marketing & Communications function at Tricor, a PE-backed professional services firm, where she develops highly targeted, digitally-led integrated marketing and communications campaigns to elevate brand awareness and brand reputation across 20 markets. Prior to this, she was Head of Marketing and Communications for MetLife Hong Kong where she spearheaded the company's most significant branding, marketing and digital efforts in its 20-year history.

Sunshine conceptualized and oversaw integrated marketing and branding strategy and execution across digital, advertising, product marketing, mobile, social media, PR, media relations and community engagement. Her passion for using social media and mobile to connect with consumers has been evidenced by award-winning campaigns to acquire and engage with customers.

Most notably launching ‘My Dad’s Story’ video ad campaign, selected by Unruly as ‘one of the 20 most shared video ads’ globally and the award-winning Infinity mobile app, achieving top 10 download ranking on Apple Store & Google Play and 99% user engagement rate. Her brand campaigns have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, The Huffington Post and Adweek. She also pioneered the insurtech go-to-market strategy, launching the first suite of online insurance products ever introduced in the Hong Kong insurance market.

Sunshine has been recognized by Campaign Asia as one of the ‘40 under 40’ marketers in Asia and a ‘Woman to Watch’, a Gold award recipient of ‘Female Executive of the Year in Asia’ at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and selected to Holmes Report’s ‘Innovator 25 in Asia Pacific’ list. She has been selected to join Forbes Communications Council and serves on the APAC Advisory Board of the CMO Council. She is an MBA/MSC career coach at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the University of Hong Kong. Sunshine holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan where she received a full merit fellowship and graduated with honors.