Surbhi Takkar manages end to end HR for all functions along with Talent Acquisition for tech & non-tech departments at ezmall.com. Surbhi loves exposing herself to new experiences and building relationships across boundaries especially with people from different entrepreneurial backgrounds, beliefs, generations, etc. and applying fresh solutions to existing complex problems in a society. 

How AI, Growth Hacking Together can Create a Deadly Product
Artificial Intelligence

How AI, Growth Hacking Together can Create a Deadly Product

Artificial Intelligence is helping companies gain a competitive edge by providing them with different services and solutions
4 min read
How Working Remotely as a Marketer can Make you More Productive and Creative?
Marketing tips

How Working Remotely as a Marketer can Make you More Productive and Creative?

The biggest benefit is getting in touch with raw market space and people
4 min read
Dos and Don'ts of Writing Business Emails
emails

Dos and Don'ts of Writing Business Emails

Writing a meaningful subject matter is of utmost important for a lot of reasons
4 min read
How can HR Professionals be Helpful in Growing Your Company?
Human Resources

How can HR Professionals be Helpful in Growing Your Company?

Human Resource earlier used to be a service organization but now, it's strategic
4 min read
