Surender Jeet Raj, aged 60, is our senior vice-president (human resources operations). He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in arts with specialization in social works from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi. He was appointed as the manager, human resources department and administration with effect from June 7, 1993 and as the senior vice-president (human resources operations) with effect from April 1, 2006. He has previously also worked with Eicher Goodearth Limited, SRF Nippondenso Limited, PCS Data Products Limited and Semiconductor Complex Limited. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of human resources development. He is responsible for our human resources strategy, global operations and programs aligned human resource strategy.