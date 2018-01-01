Surya Prakash Singh

Surya Prakash Singh

Guest Writer
Co-founder of YOWILL.LIFE
Surya Prakash Singh, with Sparsha Mallipeddi, co-founded YOWILL.LIFE, a company dedicated to protecting and transferring the digital and personal legacy of loved ones.

More From Surya Prakash Singh

7 Reasons European Businesses Should Advertise on Bing
Bing

7 Reasons European Businesses Should Advertise on Bing

If you ignore Bing, that's millions of searches you could be missing out on.
6 min read
How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased
Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Bet you haven't thought about this lately.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.