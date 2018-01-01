Susie Algard

Susie Algard

Guest Writer
CEO, OfficeSpace.com
Susie Algard is CEO of OfficeSpace.com, a platform that helps tenants find office space and connect with local brokers in their area. She drives the company’s vision, strategy and growth. Prior to OfficeSpace.com, Algard was a senior executive and founding team member at WhitePages.com. Find her on Google+.

More From Susie Algard

Here's Why Brokers Won't Return Entrepreneurs' Calls
Office Space

Here's Why Brokers Won't Return Entrepreneurs' Calls

Finding an office space that is right for a startup can be an exhaustive process. Here are a few pointers on how to make it less painful.
4 min read
5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease
Real Estate

5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease

It's a tricky business to find the right commercial space and set up optimal terms of agreement. Here's how to skillfully navigate.
4 min read
5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur
Leasing

5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur

Selecting offices is a tricky balance of cost, location, function and the intangible message your space sends to customers and employees.
4 min read
When Does it Make Sense to Use a Broker to Find Office Space?
Office Space

When Does it Make Sense to Use a Broker to Find Office Space?

Although there are situations when you should go it alone, the service of realtor has many benefits.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.