Susmitha Subbaraju

Susmitha Subbaraju

Co-Founder - Carrots Restaurant

Susmitha Subbaraju aka Susmitha Veganosaurus is the managing partner of Carrots Restaurant. Located in the heart of Bangalore's foodie destination, Koramangala, Carrots is the city's first 100% vegan restaurant. Carrots was started by Krishna Shastry in 2013, and offers a unique range of plant-based foods, drawing inspiration from cuisines around the world. The focus: healthy eating, and promoting a health-conscious lifestyle for everyone, a thought reflected in their food, ambience and the values they uphold.  

Prior to joining Carrots, Susmitha was one of the restaurant's most loyal patrons. A creative artist, she always dreamed of starting her own restaurant and didn't hesitate to join carrots, when Shastry offered her a job. Passionate about veganism, partnering with a restaurant that reflected her belief in food was a natural choice for her. Within two months of joining she became the managing partner. 

More From Susmitha Subbaraju

Things to Keep in Mind Before Starting a Restaurant
Restaurant Business

Things to Keep in Mind Before Starting a Restaurant

From uniqueness to people management we tell you about the limbs of a successful restaurant
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.