Founder & CEO, Work Better Training
Swapnil Kamat is widely considered as one of India's best Corporate trainers. He realised his calling in the field of Training & People Development at a very early stage in his career. Ever since, he has managed to challenge the way corporate training has been looked at by focussing on behavioural and soft -skills.

How Can Entrepreneurs Offer 360-Degree Solution To Corporates
Education

Incidentally, corporate biggies are no longer shying away from letting them train their executives.
4 min read
People Retention Capabilities – What Businesses Must Focus On
Employee Retention

Every employers must keep in mind these points to retain their performers.
5 min read
6 Recent Trends in Human Capital World
human capital

With a new generation of workforce that brings with it innovative ideas, the world of human capital is set to undergo a massive wave of change.
4 min read
8 ideal workplace practices to follow in 2016
Workplaces

Best workplace practices include day to day relationships that the employees experience, and not a checklist of policies, programmes and benefits.
3 min read
Understanding the 'drive' dynamics at work behind employees' motivation
Employee Motivation

How can you increase the overall motivation in your team or at your company?
6 min read
8 ideal workplace practices for entrepreneurs to follow
Workplaces

Trust is the defining principle of great workplaces - created through management's credibility.
3 min read
