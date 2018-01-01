Sydney Barrows

Sydney Biddle Barrows is a New York based business consultant and recognized expert on the customer experience. You can find out more about her coaching programs, consulting practice and her newest book, Uncensored Sales Strategies, at http://www.sydneybarrows.com.
Marketing
Four Ways to Improve Customer Service
Follow these top tips to give customers exactly what they want.
Marketing
The Three Top Sales Promo Mistakes
Use these tips to avoid the most common traps that can kill your sales.
Marketing
Meet--or Exceed--Your Customers' Expectations
Reap the rewards of customer loyalty by proving you're reliable and dependable.
Marketing
Six Ways to Create a Memorable Customer Experience
The devil is in the details--are you paying attention to the 'little things?'
Marketing
What's in It for Me?
Five steps to creating a customer-focused experience that will set you apart from the crowd.
Marketing
Model the 'Puppy-Dog Close' Technique
Letting customers take your product home on a trial basis may clinch the sale.
Marketing
Time to Audit Your Image
It's all in the details--from the friendliness of reception to your office decor.
Growth Strategies
Does Your Business Need a Retrofit?
Markets always change, so reinvent to keep up with demand.
Marketing
Want the Sale? Offer a 'Test Drive'
Give customers a chance to fall in love by offering samples or demonstrations.
Marketing
Prioritize the Customer Experience
Communicate your company standards clearly or your employees might make their own.
Marketing
Provide Can-Do Customer Service
Let this anecdote serve as a reminder; the customers' experience is paramount.