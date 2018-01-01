Sydney Barrows

Sydney Biddle Barrows is a New York based business consultant and recognized expert on the customer experience. You can find out more about her coaching programs, consulting practice and her newest book, Uncensored Sales Strategies, at http://www.sydneybarrows.com.

Four Ways to Improve Customer Service

Follow these top tips to give customers exactly what they want.
4 min read
The Three Top Sales Promo Mistakes

Use these tips to avoid the most common traps that can kill your sales.
5 min read
Meet--or Exceed--Your Customers' Expectations

Reap the rewards of customer loyalty by proving you're reliable and dependable.
4 min read
Six Ways to Create a Memorable Customer Experience

The devil is in the details--are you paying attention to the 'little things?'
6 min read
What's in It for Me?

Five steps to creating a customer-focused experience that will set you apart from the crowd.
5 min read
Model the 'Puppy-Dog Close' Technique

Letting customers take your product home on a trial basis may clinch the sale.
3 min read
Time to Audit Your Image

It's all in the details--from the friendliness of reception to your office decor.
7 min read
Does Your Business Need a Retrofit?

Markets always change, so reinvent to keep up with demand.
4 min read
Want the Sale? Offer a 'Test Drive'

Give customers a chance to fall in love by offering samples or demonstrations.
4 min read
Prioritize the Customer Experience

Communicate your company standards clearly or your employees might make their own.
4 min read
Provide Can-Do Customer Service

Let this anecdote serve as a reminder; the customers' experience is paramount.
2 min read
