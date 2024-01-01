Tal Shlosberg
Founder of growth marketing company Conveyor.
Tal Shlosberg is a growth marketer with over $200 Million in ad spend under management. Experienced in scaling growth for SaaS in Healthcare, Insurance, HR, Fintech and Mobile Apps and managing cross functional teams for Paid Search, Paid Social, and Conversion Rate Optimization.
Latest
Marketing
4 Strategies for B2B Marketers to Increase ROI During the Economic Downturn
Using these proven techniques will help you boost revenue and improve marketing results.