Tala Al Jabri

Guest Writer

Tala Al Jabri is a strategy consultant specializing in socioeconomic development and transformational government interventions in the Middle East and East Africa. From Saudi Arabia, she is currently pursuing her MBA studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she is exploring the intersections of fintech, gender lens, private equity and Islamic Finance. You can follow her on LinkedIn.

Women As A Source Of Survival And Advantage: The Case For Saudi Arabia
Women Entrepreneurs

Economic inclusion of Saudi women will create and drive the kingdom's economy in the future.
Where There Are Challenges, There Are Also Opportunities: Lessons From The Arab Youth Forum
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Where There Are Challenges, There Are Also Opportunities: Lessons From The Arab Youth Forum

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has long been a vocal advocate of youth inclusion in the affairs of government, society, and the economy of Dubai and the UAE.
