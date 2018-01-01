Guest Writer

Chief Commercial Officer, Bayzat

Tarek Bayaa is the Chief Commercial Officer at Bayzat and is responsible for establishing a world-class sales team and in delivering exceptional customer service. He has been involved in the company on an advisory basis since 2013 and joined the company full-time as the Chief Commercial Officer in April 2015.

Prior to joining Bayzat, Bayaa spent eight years at GE in various positions and multiple geographies. During his tenure with GE, Bayaa became the first Middle East-based employee to reach the executive ranks of GE’s most prestigious leadership program, the Corporate Audit Staff. He led various finance and consulting engagements across the capital, healthcare and energy businesses within GE. More recently, Bayaa led a global team managing GE’s transformation to centralize transactional activities into regional shared services.

Born in California, United States, Bayaa is a Palestinian American who grew up in the UAE. Bayaa holds a B.S. in Computer Software Engineering from McGill University.