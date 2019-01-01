Tarek Kabrit is the co-founder and CEO of Seez, an app that filters and searches through all cars for sale and lease, in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Their AI chatbot, Cesar, even negotiates for the car on your behalf, checks the fair value of your car and predicts its depreciation. With over 17 years of experience in strategy consulting, investment banking, private equity and VC, Kabrit understands both sides of the startup journey.