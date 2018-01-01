Tasha Hardy is the video marketplace manager at Visually, a platfrom focused on visual content. She has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial and film industries, has produced and written more than 50 videos and films and has special interests in yoga and animal wellness.
Marketing
7 Mistakes That Could Turn Your Corporate Video Into a Corporate Disaster
From having obnoxious music to having an intern do voice-overs, some corporations are making pivotal mistakes when creating their corporate videos. Here are seven things not to do.