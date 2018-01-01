Technology
Apple Pay Is Officially Coming To The United Arab Emirates
Apple's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the announcement of Apple Pay in the UAE.
Apple
Apple's Newest Products Are Here: See The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus And iPhone X
After months and months of waiting, the iPhone X plus the next-gen iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are finally here to take on the industry.
Autonomous Cars
The Automotive Industry Is Seeing A Convergence Of Software And Physical Devices
An interview with Laura Merling, Vice President - Autonomous Vehicle Solutions, Ford Smart Mobility
Technology
Google Maps Adds Q&A Section
Got a question for Google Maps? Check out this new feature rolling out for mobile and search engine.
Technology
Apple To Work On Original Programming For Apple TV
With Disney gearing up to enter the streaming service game, it appears that Apple is getting in as well, maybe even with a massive investment.
Android
Coming Soon: Android O, Google's Successor To Nougat
After several public betas, it seems that the official date could be as soon as August 21, 2017.
Tesla
Tesla Model 3 Now On The Roads
The first set of Tesla Model 3 electric cars have been given to buyers at a launch event at the company's factory in Fremont, California.
Google Play Music To Merge With YouTube Red For New Service
Did you think you were done with YouTube Red? Well looks like Google isn't.
Facebook Is Evaluating The Creation Of A New Kind Of Mobile Device
The patents suggest that it might be a modular device.
Tesla
Tesla Opens Its First Middle East Store In Dubai
The massive 17,000 square feet store currently showcases the company's Model S and Model X cars, and offers a full range of customization options for visitors to interact with.
Now Locate A Wi-Fi Hotspot Easily With Facebook
If you are someone who values free Wi-Fi, Facebook is here to help you locate the nearest hotspots.
Technology
Apple Acquires Company Building Eye-Tracking Glasses
Apple has reportedly purchased SensoMotoric Instruments, a German technology company that specializes in eye-tracking glasses.
Smart Home
Amazon Makes Grocery Shopping Smarter With Alexa-Powered Dash Wand
Known for powering Amazon's Echo devices, Alexa is reportedly set to get one more device to its growing lineup.
Microsoft
Microsoft's New Dictate App Lets You Write With Your Voice
More an add-on as opposed to a standalone app, Dictate will allow users to add text to Word, Power Point and Outlook by speaking into a microphone.
Augmented Reality
We Might See An Ikea AR App In Apple's Upcoming iOS
Ikea is reportedly planning on letting iPhone owners see how furniture looks in their homes before purchasing it from the store.