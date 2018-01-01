Ted Devine

Amazon
Amazon: Friend or Foe? You Decide.
Do you see Amazon as a partner or an enemy? In a recent survey 42 percent of businesses saw the retail giant as having a negative effect, though fully 83 percent said they hadn't felt one personally.
Disaster Planning
Sound the Alarms: How Small-Business Owners Can Prepare for Hurricane Season
Disaster readiness is a cost of doing business in hurricane territory.
How Men and Women Take Risks Differently in Business
How you perceive risk depends on internal factors you've never considered.
Starting a Business
4 Qualities That Make for a Great Startup City
All across America there are cities eager for the energy that entrepreneurs have in abundance.
Parenting
Decoding Dad: 6 Hidden Business Tips He Gave You
Remember "I'm not paying to heat the world"?
Disaster Recovery
Don't Wait for a Disaster to Interrupt Business. Prepare Now.
Forty to 60 percent of small businesses never reopen after a disaster. Make sure yours isn't one of them.
Advice
7 Business Tips From Mom -- 'Cause She Is the Boss of You
The great advice we got as kids still applies today -- and without the astronomical consulting fees!
Luck
Good Luck is Good Business -- Here's How to Make Both
Research reveals you're capable of creating your own good -- or bad -- fortune.
Super Bowl
Can't Afford a $4 Million Super Bowl Ad? Try These 3 Things Instead.
Every business owner may have dreams of buying a 30-second spot during the mega event. Meanwhile, try these less flashy maneuvers.
Managing Employees
Make Holiday Shenanigans Work for Your Bottom Line
Find out how some seasonal slacking behaviors can actually help your business.
Company Culture
4 Ways to Preserve Your Company's Culture While It Grows
A CEO reflects on the essential qualities a startup must keep in mind when scaling up in size and trying to preserve its open culture.
Expansion
Turn to Tesla's Example in Steering a Startup to Success
Context, the sharing economy and big data are worth considering when strategizing about how to scale a small company.
Inspiration
10 Things Your Mother Taught You That Will Help Your Business Grow
Revisiting some of the great advice your mom dispensed over the years might do you and your company some good.
Leadership
Lead From a Place of Confidence, Not Fear
Having continued success means not flinching every time things go wrong.