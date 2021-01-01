Thomas Borrel
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Product Officer at Polymath
As the chief product officer at Polymath, Thomas Borrel leads product strategy and product management teams across Polymath’s product portfolio. Prior to this, Borrel was director of product management at Extreme Networks and VP of business development and strategic alliances at BlueCat Networks.
Latest
Why Energy Concerns Around Blockchain May Be a Misconception
For those concerned about blockchain's energy consumption, it's important to consider the difference between proof-of-stake and proof-of-work blockchains.
