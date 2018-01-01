Thomas Kicker

Guest Writer
SVP Group Business Development and Partnering, Deutsche Telekom
Thomas Kicker heads Deutsche Telekom Group's business development and partnering unit. Based in San Francisco, he scouts new partners to differentiate DT's product portfolio worldwide and manages existing partnerships across Europe. He was previously chief commercial officer at T-Mobile Austria.

When It Comes to Corporate Partnerships, Remember These 5 Relationship Tricks
When It Comes to Corporate Partnerships, Remember These 5 Relationship Tricks

A healthy partnership is hard work, but it can also be hugely rewarding. The same is true for startup-corporate pairings.
6 min read
