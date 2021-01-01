Thomas Kuruvilla

Thomas Kuruvilla

Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little Middle East

Thomas Kuruvilla is the Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little Middle East.

https://www.adlittle.com/en/management-team/thomas-kuruvilla

