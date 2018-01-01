Thomson Reuters MENA

Thomson Reuters provides professionals with the intelligence, technology and human expertise they need to find trusted answers. We enable professionals in the financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, and media markets to make the decisions that matter most, all powered by the world's most trusted news organization.
FinTech
Partnering For A New Future: Fintech In the MENA Region
A growing number of fintech startups are seeking collaborations with larger, better-established corporations.
FinTech
Getting The MENA Ready For A Fintech Revolution
If countries in the MENA can balance regulation and innovation, the region may be able to move its economy past oil.