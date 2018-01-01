Tien Tzuo

Tien Tzuo

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO of Zuora

Tien Tzuo, widely recognized as one of the thought leaders in the software-as-a-service industry, founded Zuora in 2007 after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at salesforce.com. As Zuora's CEO, Tzuo has not only built one of the fastest growing SaaS companies, he's also evangelized the shift to subscription based business models and the complex billing structures they inherit, coining the phrase Subscription Economy. 

Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
Subscription Businesses

There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
The Year Netflix Almost Died
Subscription Businesses

By listening to its customers, Netflix has bounced back from a disastrous business move in 2011.
What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods
Payments and Collections

Recent new technologies will join the roughly 200 different types of electronic-payment methods that currently permeate our world. With so many options and use cases, it can be daunting for any global business to select the right payment methods.
5 Essentials for Building a Subscription Business Customers Won't Quit
Subscription Businesses

Subscription businesses are as old as newspapers and as new as the latest startup drawn by the prospect of recurring revenues.
