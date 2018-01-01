Guest Writer

Co-founder & CEO of Zuora

Tien Tzuo, widely recognized as one of the thought leaders in the software-as-a-service industry, founded Zuora in 2007 after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at salesforce.com. As Zuora's CEO, Tzuo has not only built one of the fastest growing SaaS companies, he's also evangelized the shift to subscription based business models and the complex billing structures they inherit, coining the phrase Subscription Economy.