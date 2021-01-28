Tiffany Gaines

Tiffany Gaines

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SS Global Entertainment, Ent. Executive, Publicist, Author.

Tiffany Gaines is an entertainment executive, bestselling author and philanthropist. She is the sole owner of SS Global Entertainment, non-exclusively contracted with nearly 5,000 creatives and 59 record labels. She helps brands grow through PR, advertising, management and distribution.

https://ssglobalentertainment.com/

Follow Tiffany Gaines on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Become the Change-Enforcing Leader Every Company Needs to Scale

If a leader doesn't commit to transformation, the business is doomed to stagnate.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like