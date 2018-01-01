Tim Eades

Tim Eades

Guest Writer
CEO, vArmour

With over 20 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and executive management at the CEO level, Tim Eades has deep expertise in driving high growth for computing, security and enterprise software companies. Eades joined vArmour as CEO in October, 2013. Prior to that, he was the CEO at Silver Tail Systems from March 2010 until the company was acquired by RSA, the security division of EMC in late 2012.

More From Tim Eades

Never Mind the Traditional. Here's How to Lead Like a Punk Rocker.

To truly make an impact, you have to act against the status quo by adopting a punk rocker's mentality.
