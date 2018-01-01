Guest Writer

CEO, vArmour

With over 20 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and executive management at the CEO level, Tim Eades has deep expertise in driving high growth for computing, security and enterprise software companies. Eades joined vArmour as CEO in October, 2013. Prior to that, he was the CEO at Silver Tail Systems from March 2010 until the company was acquired by RSA, the security division of EMC in late 2012.