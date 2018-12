Guest Writer

Creator of Daily-Decaffeinate, Founder of Linnet Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Tim Linnet Co-Founded Linnet Biopharmaceuticals Inc. , a pharmaceutical company that aims to improve lives by creating new pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Linnet's first first consumer product, Daily-Decaffeinate helps coffee drinkers get a better sleep. Linnet is passionate about consumer products, new pharmaceuticals, entrepreneur health and ending slavery worldwide