Tim Linnet

Tim Linnet

Guest Writer
Creator of Daily-Decaffeinate, Founder of Linnet Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Tim Linnet Co-Founded Linnet Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company that aims to improve lives by creating new pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Linnet's first first consumer product, Daily-Decaffeinate helps coffee drinkers get a better sleep. Linnet is passionate about consumer products, new pharmaceuticals, entrepreneur health and ending slavery worldwide.

More From Tim Linnet

Your 9-to-5 Could Prepare You to Launch Your Industry's Next Disruptive Innovation
Startup Success Stories

Your 9-to-5 Could Prepare You to Launch Your Industry's Next Disruptive Innovation

Lessons from a DDS-turned-CEO can help you capitalize on your professional degree in ways you might never have imagined.
3 min read
7 Ways to Promote Restful Sleep After a Long Day
Sleep Habits

7 Ways to Promote Restful Sleep After a Long Day

Exhausted but can't turn off your brain? Science is on your side to help you get some much-needed sleep.
3 min read
5 Ways Consumer Product Entrepreneurs Thrive While Others Fumble
Resourceful Entrepreneurs

5 Ways Consumer Product Entrepreneurs Thrive While Others Fumble

Entrepreneurs create unique, patentable products that solve problems the big companies can't
3 min read
5 Reasons to Start Locally With Your Product Sales
Retail

5 Reasons to Start Locally With Your Product Sales

Starting out selling local can lead to big profits later.
4 min read
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University
Smart Entrepreneur

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University

Sure, my sheepskin cost a lot, but these days I'm leveraging it for success.
4 min read
How to Avoid Dangerous Investors and Possible Embezzlement
Investors

How to Avoid Dangerous Investors and Possible Embezzlement

One of my friends stole $700,000 from me. Don't let that happen to you.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.