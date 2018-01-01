Tim Maliyil

Tim Maliyil

Guest Writer
CEO and Data-Security Architect for AlertBoot

Tim Maliyil is the CEO and data-security architect for Las Vegas-based AlertBoot, which protects customers from data breaches through full-disk encryption, email-encryption and mobile-security services.

More From Tim Maliyil

Why Visiting Global Prospects the Old-Fashioned Way Is a Golden Strategy
Business Travel

Why Visiting Global Prospects the Old-Fashioned Way Is a Golden Strategy

Here are four ways the advantages of in-person meetings overseas outweigh the drawbacks.
4 min read
6 Critical Steps to Succeeding in an Untapped Industry
Success Strategies

6 Critical Steps to Succeeding in an Untapped Industry

Pioneers in new fields and innovators face extra risks. Here's how to venture forth wisely.
4 min read
Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of the Cloud
Cloud Computing

Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of the Cloud

Startups can ensure that their data is stored safely and avoid the risk of cyber theft while saving on the cost of installing their own infrastructure.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.