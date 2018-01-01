Timo Rein

Timo Rein is the co-founder and president of Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM software that gives sales teams control over their selling processes. He has 15-plus years experience as a salesman, sales manager and software entrepreneur. Before co-founding Pipedrive, Rein helped build a leading sales and management training house in the Baltics. Prior to that, he was among the top one percent door-to-door salesmen with Southwestern Company.

7 Steps to Build a Winning Sales Culture
7 Steps to Build a Winning Sales Culture

A positive, motivating environment is intrinsic to your company's profitability and longevity.
Take a Zen Approach to Succeed in Sales
Take a Zen Approach to Succeed in Sales

Your work is a full-contact sport. You need a stress-relief plan that balances the inevitable rejection and enables you to renew your positive mindset.
5 Invaluable Sales Tips From a Former Door-to-Door Salesman
5 Invaluable Sales Tips From a Former Door-to-Door Salesman

Knocking on somebody's front door is the coldest call there is.
