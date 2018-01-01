Timothy J. Seppala

Privacy Concerns
California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data
It could be the dawn of a new era.
SolarCity
SolarCity Roofing Might Cost the Same as Traditional Shingles
It seems like Elon Musk is being intentionally vague on this.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Has Disabled Mail Forwarding. Good Luck Switching Now.
'This feature is under development.'
Amazon
Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods
Apparently by levying a sizeable fee to merchants and requiring loads of proof that the products are legit.
Technology
With Microsoft Tech, You Can Talk to a Hologram of a Co-worker or Friend...or Your Mom
The 'Holoportation' demo brings us closer to the communication method featured in 'Star Wars.'
Batteries
This New Fuel Cell Tech Could Power Your Phone for a Week
The tech could even be scaled up for larger applications including electric vehicles.
Obituaries
Marvin Minsky, AI Pioneer, Dies at 88
The MIT professor invented vital research equipment and consulted on Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey.'