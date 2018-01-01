Timothy J. Seppala

Writer
Timothy J. Seppala is an associate editor for Engadget.

More From Timothy J. Seppala

California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data
Privacy Concerns

California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data

It could be the dawn of a new era.
3 min read
SolarCity Roofing Might Cost the Same as Traditional Shingles
SolarCity

SolarCity Roofing Might Cost the Same as Traditional Shingles

It seems like Elon Musk is being intentionally vague on this.
2 min read
Yahoo Has Disabled Mail Forwarding. Good Luck Switching Now.
Yahoo!

Yahoo Has Disabled Mail Forwarding. Good Luck Switching Now.

'This feature is under development.'
2 min read
Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods
Amazon

Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods

Apparently by levying a sizeable fee to merchants and requiring loads of proof that the products are legit.
2 min read
With Microsoft Tech, You Can Talk to a Hologram of a Co-worker or Friend...or Your Mom
Technology

With Microsoft Tech, You Can Talk to a Hologram of a Co-worker or Friend...or Your Mom

The 'Holoportation' demo brings us closer to the communication method featured in 'Star Wars.'
2 min read
This New Fuel Cell Tech Could Power Your Phone for a Week
Batteries

This New Fuel Cell Tech Could Power Your Phone for a Week

The tech could even be scaled up for larger applications including electric vehicles.
1 min read
Marvin Minsky, AI Pioneer, Dies at 88
Obituaries

Marvin Minsky, AI Pioneer, Dies at 88

The MIT professor invented vital research equipment and consulted on Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey.'
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.