Timothy Tam

Timothy Tam

Guest Writer
Timothy Tam, Co-founder and CEO, CoinFi
Timothy Tam is the co-founder and CEO of CoinFi, a decentralized crypto-market intelligence platform bringing Wall Street-caliber financial intelligence to the cryptocurrency markets.

More From Timothy Tam

Why I Left Goldman Sachs and Wall Street Glory for Crypto -- and Why I'd Do It Again
Cryptocurrency

Why I Left Goldman Sachs and Wall Street Glory for Crypto -- and Why I'd Do It Again

'Don't miss the boat,' this ex-trader urges entrepreneurs about cryptocurrency, even as he acknowledges the huge risks.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.