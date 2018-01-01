Tina Young

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Marketwave

Tina Young is CEO and founder of Dallas-based integrated marketing agency, Marketwave, and a founding member of the Dallas chapter of Conscious Capitalism She runs the business with her husband Mike, a growth and strategy expert with decades of experience in corporate America.

Working with a Spouse

Working with your spouse can be a minefield if you don't have a growth strategy for both your business and your marriage. Here's an encouraging dispatch from the front.
5 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Practice 'Conscious Capitalism'
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Practice 'Conscious Capitalism'

Small companies are creating long-term value while driving in the conscious capitalism movement forward.
5 min read
