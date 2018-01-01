Toby Southgate

Toby Southgate

Guest Writer
Worldwide CEO, Brand Union

Toby Southgate leads the growth of Brand Union across each of its 24 markets, managing all of the international teams, leading collaboration with other WPP agencies and delivering on the agency’s 'Brilliantly Designed and Beautifully Connected' ideal. During his six-year tenure, Southgate has been part of Brand Union’s leadership teams in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Previously based in London, he drove the agency’s UK and Ireland business, by establishing and developing global client relationships with Vodafone, GSK and RBS Group; and expanding the agency’s digital capabilities. Southgate, born in London and educated at Millfield School and the University of Edinburgh where he studied economics and history, has lived in six countries.

More From Toby Southgate

A Lesson on Striving for Gender Equality Learned at Home
Workplace Diversity

A Lesson on Striving for Gender Equality Learned at Home

My daughter inspires me to focus on fostering workplace diversity.
6 min read
The Key to Work-Life Balance? Integration of Those 2 Concepts.
Work-Life Balance

The Key to Work-Life Balance? Integration of Those 2 Concepts.

Want to change into Lycra tights and take a 5-mile bike ride at lunch? That's absolutely fine, if it helps you produce brilliant work that afternoon.
6 min read
For This Dad, CEO Is Just His Day Job
Leadership

For This Dad, CEO Is Just His Day Job

Parenting has taught him the real value of being present and vigilant in every moment.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.