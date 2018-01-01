Guest Writer

Worldwide CEO, Brand Union

Toby Southgate leads the growth of Brand Union across each of its 24 markets, managing all of the international teams, leading collaboration with other WPP agencies and delivering on the agency’s 'Brilliantly Designed and Beautifully Connected' ideal. During his six-year tenure, Southgate has been part of Brand Union’s leadership teams in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Previously based in London, he drove the agency’s UK and Ireland business, by establishing and developing global client relationships with Vodafone, GSK and RBS Group; and expanding the agency’s digital capabilities. Southgate, born in London and educated at Millfield School and the University of Edinburgh where he studied economics and history, has lived in six countries.