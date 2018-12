Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, PK4 Media.

Tom Alexander is founder and CEO of PK4 Media , a true omnichannel media company located in El Segundo, Calif. With more than 13 years of experience in digital advertising, Alexander has a keen understanding of the industry and the voids in the marketplace. As a result, in PK4 Media’s platform, XPS, he has developed a single system that controls delivery and optimization -- providing advertisers an effective and efficient way to achieve results.