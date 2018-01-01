Tom Cochran is the deputy coordinator for platforms at the U.S. Department of State. In this role, he is responsible for the global infrastructure supporting U.S. embassy web sites and a network of 700 American Spaces for public diplomacy and engaging foreign audiences. His most recent previous positions have included chief technology officer at Atlantic Media and director of new media technologies at the White House.
Recruiting
Developers Are in High Demand. How Do You Recruit the Best?
These stalwarts of technology seek three big things when seeking employment.
Left Unchecked, Innovation Could Derail Your Business
If not properly evaluated, advances could cause disruptions that destroy your company.
Marketing
The 4 Building Blocks of a Strong Digital Presence
You'll need a dependable framework to serve as a guide as you create your online identity.
Technology
Why Every Employee Needs to Be Part of Your Tech Team
Your tech team can't work in a silo now that employees are bringing all kinds of gadgets to work with them. Everyone on your team needs to play their part.
Technology
How to Ensure Your Technology is Secure, Stable and Scalable
Focus on the security, stability, scalability and sustainability of your digital infrastructure to keep your business ahead of the competition.
Marketing
3 Ingredients to Building a Digital Brand From Scratch
You can create a digital brand with very little resources. One entrepreneur focused on three strategic areas and grew his weekend blog into a reputable local brand.
Technology
3 Web Design Building Blocks Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know
No one expects you to know all the ins and outs of web design, but having a solid understanding will help you make the best decisions. Here are three key factors.
Technology
3 Tech Tools to Better Automate Your Life
Technology should help eliminate distractions that drag down your productivity. Here are three places to start.
Technology
3 Tools to Simplify Your Digital World
Managing and keeping track of the information thrown at you all day can become overwhelming. Here are three online tools to make the process easier.
Technology
Why Moving to the Cloud Should Be Part of Your Business Plan
Don't let tech maintenance efforts take you away from what really matters when it comes to growing your business.
Technology
Don't Get Hacked -- Tools to Fight Cyber Attacks
Most cyber attacks are preventable by taking a few simple but crucial security steps. Here's how to protect yourself and your company from hackers.
Ready for Anything
Email Game-Changer: How to Cut Your Inbox by 60 Percent
Being strategic about filters and how you respond to messages can drastically free up your time spent on email. Here's how one expert cut his inbox volume with a few simple steps.