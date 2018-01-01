Dr. Tom Giannulli is a practicing physician and the chief medical information officer at Kareo, a rapidly growing healthcare tech start-up that helps doctors run better businesses. Previously, he was chief medical information officer at Epocrates; the founder and chief executive officer of Caretools (which developed the first iPhone-based electronic health record); vice president of Advanced Research for Data Critical; and the founder and CEO of Physix.
Diversification
4 Best Practices for Expanding Your Expertise Into a New Market
If you're passionate about different areas of expertise, here's what to consider before making the leap to venture number two.
Business Partnership
Follow Your Doctor's Orders for Success: Don't Fly Solo
Just as physicians' practices do, entrepreneurs will likely find more success with a partner than going it alone.