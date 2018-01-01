Tom Lounibos

Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO of SOASTA

As CEO of SOASTA, the leader in performance analytics, Tom has more than 30 years of experience building early stage-software companies, leading two companies to successful IPOs. Tom is a regular speaker at both cloud and testing events and has become a leading advocate in using the cloud to empower individuals and accelerate changes in how applications are built, tested and deployed. He also serves on several boards in the Silicon Valley.