Tom Lounibos

As CEO of SOASTA, the leader in performance analytics, Tom has more than 30 years of experience building early stage-software companies, leading two companies to successful IPOs. Tom is a regular speaker at both cloud and testing events and has become a leading advocate in using the cloud to empower individuals and accelerate changes in how applications are built, tested and deployed. He also serves on several boards in the Silicon Valley.
Challenges
Running Towards the Light
Adjusting to his abrupt loss of sight gave this entrepreneur new perspective on his future.