Tom Scarda consulted with FranChoice in 2000 and purchased a Maui Wowi Fresh Hawaiian Blends franchise and quickly expanded his operation to three locations. In 2003, Tom took on the role of director of regional support for the greater New York area. He sold his Maui franchise in 2004 and now shares his knowledge and expertise of franchising with people like you who are in search of making a lifestyle change and taking back control of their lives. Tom is Amazon bestselling author of Franchise Savvy and can be reached at 866-545-6191 or Tom@TomScarda.com.
Finance
Making the Mental Switch From Employee to Owner Is Crucial to Succeeding With a Franchise
Change this one habit, and change everything in your life.
Startups
Does Your Startup Feel Like a Helpless Baby?
Incubators, accelerators and business coaches can help.
Franchises
Titans of Franchising Reveal Their Secrets for Long-Term Success
Paradoxically, a stable business is one that constantly reinvents itself to meet changing customer needs.
Success Stories
This Timeshare Salesman Stopped Scamming and Became a Consumer Advocate
Dana Micallef got sober and smart.
Choosing a Franchise
Don't Choose a Franchise Until You've Talked to People Who Already Own It
Some lessons you shouldn't learn the hard way, like how a company treats the owners of its franchises.
Reinvention
From the NFL Locker Room to the Boardroom
Entrepreneurship was plan B for Chicago Bears offensive lineman Tafa Jefferson.
Project Grow
Muhammad Ali Was a Marketing Genius Who Also Happened to Be a Boxer
Take it from the Champ: "If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you."
Business Mistakes
If You're Not Taking Responsibility for Your Business, You Must Be Smoking 'Hopium'
It takes a lot more than hope for a company to succeed.
Franchises
Will There Be Potholes on the Road to Franchise Freedom? Yes. There Will Be 7, to Be Exact.
Here are the seven points in the franchise due-diligence process that are prone to stopping someone from moving ahead with a franchise -- but you will get past them.
Success Strategies
5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang
Let's face it -- your bowling league is a business, your place of worship is a business, your family is a business -- and yes, an outlaw motorcycle gang is a business.