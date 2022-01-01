Tom Simmons

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of The Supplant Company

Marketing

The Benefits of Having a Consumer Brand for Hard Science

Any company doing something innovative and hard that ends up in food or consumer space, would be crazy not to think carefully about whether a consumer brand could help them.

Starting a Business

4 Lessons on Making the Leap from Academia to Entrepreneurship

Here are four lessons for academics considering entrepreneurship.

Lifestyle

Fiber: The Next Food Industry Macrotrend

Why food brands should pay more attention to the most overlooked macronutrient

