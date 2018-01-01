Tom Taulli

JD & Enrolled Agent

Tom Taulli, a JD and Enrolled Agent, helps with resolving IRS actions like audits, wage garnishments, liens and levies. For more information visit him at www.www.pathwaytax.com

More From Tom Taulli

4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
Taxes

4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye

The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
4 min read
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
Taxes

Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties

The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
3 min read
What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS
Taxes

What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS

Little is less welcome than a letter from IRS but there are ways to mitigate the costs and lessen the stress.
3 min read
This is How You Make a Killer Sales Pitch
Ready for Anything

This is How You Make a Killer Sales Pitch

A top sales executive has some pointers that can help close the deal.
4 min read
From Under the Hoodie: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

From Under the Hoodie: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Mark Zuckerberg

Five execs weigh in on what moves made the Facebook founder so successful.
4 min read
Will You Have to Pay an Obamacare Fine?
Obamacare

Will You Have to Pay an Obamacare Fine?

The deadline to sign up for an insurance plan is coming up soon. Anyone without one is subject to a fine.
3 min read
Have Fun, Eat Well and Deduct it From Your Taxes
Taxes

Have Fun, Eat Well and Deduct it From Your Taxes

Meals and entertainment expenses can save on your taxes but you need to see it the way the IRS sees it.
3 min read
