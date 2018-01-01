Tom Taulli, a JD and Enrolled Agent, helps with resolving IRS actions like audits, wage garnishments, liens and levies. For more information visit him at www.www.pathwaytax.com
Taxes
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Taxes
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
Taxes
What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS
Little is less welcome than a letter from IRS but there are ways to mitigate the costs and lessen the stress.
Ready for Anything
This is How You Make a Killer Sales Pitch
A top sales executive has some pointers that can help close the deal.
Mark Zuckerberg
From Under the Hoodie: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Mark Zuckerberg
Five execs weigh in on what moves made the Facebook founder so successful.
Obamacare
Will You Have to Pay an Obamacare Fine?
The deadline to sign up for an insurance plan is coming up soon. Anyone without one is subject to a fine.
Taxes
Have Fun, Eat Well and Deduct it From Your Taxes
Meals and entertainment expenses can save on your taxes but you need to see it the way the IRS sees it.