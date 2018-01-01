Tom Zgainer

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of America's Best 401k

Tom Zgainer is CEO and Founder of America’s Best 401k, which offers a proprietary 401(k) fee checker tool.

More From Tom Zgainer

Make 401(k)s Great Again
Retirement

Make 401(k)s Great Again

Does it matter who won the election? Not really.
5 min read
New Study Finds the Smaller Your Business, the Higher Your 401(k) Fees
Retirement Savings

New Study Finds the Smaller Your Business, the Higher Your 401(k) Fees

Companies that employ fewer than 100 workers can pay as much as 10 times more in fees than Fortune 500 companies.
6 min read
When Your 401(k) Is Held Hostage
401(k)s

When Your 401(k) Is Held Hostage

Doing what's right and best for your employees requires finding your way through a labyrinth of fees.
5 min read
Warning, Employers: Liability Lurks in Your 401(k) Plan and the New DOL Rule Won't Protect You
401(k)s

Warning, Employers: Liability Lurks in Your 401(k) Plan and the New DOL Rule Won't Protect You

It's your responsibility to protect your team's retirement, not whoever you hired to handle it.
6 min read
