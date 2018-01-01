Tomima Edmark

Do You Copy?
Starting a Business

To © or not to ©: How a copyright can protect your creative works
6 min read
What's in a Name?
Starting a Business

Possibly your entire image. Before you rush to get your product on the market, take the time to choose the right name.
6 min read
Inventions: The Next Generation
Starting a Business

Can't think of an original product? You don't have to. Making an existing product better could be your ticket to success.
6 min read
Watch Your Mouth!
Starting a Business

If you don't want to lose the rights to your idea, don't talk about it--without a nondisclosure agreement, that is.
8 min read
Now Showing
Starting a Business

Secrets to presenting your great idea
8 min read
Second Opinion

When the going gets tough, consultants provide the expertise you need.
7 min read
Breaking New Ground
Starting a Business

You've always been able to patent your inventions. Thanks to recent court rulings, you can now patent your ideas.
7 min read
On Your Mark . . .

Just thought of a great new product? Well, that was the easy part. Here's how to get it off the drawing board.
7 min read
Buying Time
Starting a Business

Have a great idea, but you're not quite ready for a patent? A provisional patent protects your rights--and ''holds your place'' in the Patent Office's line.
6 min read
The Best Defense
Starting a Business

Resources to protect yourself against scams and legal thieves.
7 min read
Property Rights
Starting a Business

What gives you the right to your idea? We'll tell you.
8 min read
Portion Control
Starting a Business

Thinking about manufacturing offshore? Consider the cost of quotas first.
8 min read
Surprise Attack
Starting a Business

Inventors beware: Submarine patents could surface when you least expect it.
7 min read
Shelf Life
Starting a Business

Want to get your product on grocers' shelves? Don't go it alone.
7 min read
What Price Protection?
Starting a Business

Want to secure your invention with a patent? It's going to cost you.
8 min read
