Tomima Edmark

Starting a Business
Do You Copy?
To © or not to ©: How a copyright can protect your creative works
What's in a Name?
Possibly your entire image. Before you rush to get your product on the market, take the time to choose the right name.
Inventions: The Next Generation
Can't think of an original product? You don't have to. Making an existing product better could be your ticket to success.
Watch Your Mouth!
If you don't want to lose the rights to your idea, don't talk about it--without a nondisclosure agreement, that is.
Now Showing
Secrets to presenting your great idea
Second Opinion
When the going gets tough, consultants provide the expertise you need.
Breaking New Ground
You've always been able to patent your inventions. Thanks to recent court rulings, you can now patent your ideas.
On Your Mark . . .
Just thought of a great new product? Well, that was the easy part. Here's how to get it off the drawing board.
Buying Time
Have a great idea, but you're not quite ready for a patent? A provisional patent protects your rights--and ''holds your place'' in the Patent Office's line.
The Best Defense
Resources to protect yourself against scams and legal thieves.
Property Rights
What gives you the right to your idea? We'll tell you.
Portion Control
Thinking about manufacturing offshore? Consider the cost of quotas first.
Surprise Attack
Inventors beware: Submarine patents could surface when you least expect it.
Shelf Life
Want to get your product on grocers' shelves? Don't go it alone.
What Price Protection?
Want to secure your invention with a patent? It's going to cost you.