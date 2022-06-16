Tony DiMatteo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Co-Founder

Tony DiMatteo is an American entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Lottery.com. He is an active philanthropist, co-founding WinTogether, a platform that gamifies charitable giving in an effort to support global impact initiatives.

Success Strategies

The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get

How to actively cultivate lucky breaks through a consistent approach to entrepreneurship and hard work.

Estrategias de éxito

Cuanto más duro trabaje, más suerte tendrás

Cómo cultivar activamente golpes de suerte a través de un enfoque coherente del espíritu empresarial y el trabajo duro.

