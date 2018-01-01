Tony Hsieh and Jenn Lim

Co-founders of Delivering Happiness

Tony Hsieh (pronounced Shay) sold LinkExchange, the company he co-founded, to Microsoft for $265 million in 1999 at the age of 24. He then joined Zappos as an advisor and investor, and eventually became CEO, where he grew it from almost no sales to more than $1 billion in annual sales while making it a regular on Fortune magazine’s annual Best Companies to Work For list.

Jenn Lim created the Zappos Culture Book, a symbol of how companies can use happiness as a business model to increase productivity and profitability. She led the launch and management of Tony Hsieh’s book, Delivering Happiness, which hit number one on the New York Times’ best sellers’ list, and was voted one of the best business books by the Wall Street Journal. Today, she’s the co-founder of Delivering Happiness, a corporate culture consulting firm with clients ranging from Audi to Lowe’s to Facebook.

