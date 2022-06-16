Trevor Hubbard

Trevor Hubbard

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Global CEO of Butchershop® Global

Trevor Hubbard is the global CEO of Butchershop® Global, a growth and transformation company. His work has helped both new founders and leaders within legacy companies and emerging industries evolve brands, create products and fundraise billions of dollars.

Leadership

Your Job as CEO Is to Make Yourself Replaceable. Here's How to Create a Company That Can Thrive Without You.

These are the steps every CEO should take to hire the right people to keep the company going without them.

Failure

The 'Fail Fast' Method Has Failed Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley's "lose big, win bigger" model for success is actually leading to more big losses, and not as many big wins. Here's the approach they should take instead.

Failure

This Business Method Takes the Risk of Failure Off the Table

By using this method in your business, you can give everyone a seat at the table and minimize risk at the same time.

Leadership

Your Employees Want to Be Heard — Listen to the Details That Matter

By reprioritizing your company, including evaluating what employees both want and need, you can create a thriving and successful decentralized structure.

Liderazgo

Sus empleados quieren ser escuchados: escuche los detalles que importan

Al volver a priorizar su empresa, incluida la evaluación de lo que los empleados quieren y necesitan, puede crear una estructura descentralizada próspera y exitosa.

Growth Strategies

Stop Trading Hours for Dollars If You Want Your Services-Based Business to Be Successful

Defining your services as products, while it may be a shift in your business model, will increase consistency, stability and profitability.

Estrategias de crecimiento

Deje de intercambiar horas por dólares si desea que su negocio basado en servicios tenga éxito

Definir sus servicios como productos, aunque puede ser un cambio en su modelo de negocio, aumentará la consistencia, la estabilidad y la rentabilidad.

Growth Strategies

Harnessing the Power of Inflection Points

Why recognizing and capitalizing on moments when a need for change becomes evident can make or break a company.

Estrategias de crecimiento

Aprovechar el poder de los puntos de inflexión

Por qué reconocer y capitalizar los momentos en que se hace evidente la necesidad de un cambio puede hacer o deshacer una empresa.

