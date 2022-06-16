Signing out of account, Standby...
Trevor Hubbard
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Global CEO of Butchershop® Global
Your Job as CEO Is to Make Yourself Replaceable. Here's How to Create a Company That Can Thrive Without You.
These are the steps every CEO should take to hire the right people to keep the company going without them.
The 'Fail Fast' Method Has Failed Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley's "lose big, win bigger" model for success is actually leading to more big losses, and not as many big wins. Here's the approach they should take instead.
This Business Method Takes the Risk of Failure Off the Table
By using this method in your business, you can give everyone a seat at the table and minimize risk at the same time.
Your Employees Want to Be Heard — Listen to the Details That Matter
By reprioritizing your company, including evaluating what employees both want and need, you can create a thriving and successful decentralized structure.
Stop Trading Hours for Dollars If You Want Your Services-Based Business to Be Successful
Defining your services as products, while it may be a shift in your business model, will increase consistency, stability and profitability.
Harnessing the Power of Inflection Points
Why recognizing and capitalizing on moments when a need for change becomes evident can make or break a company.
