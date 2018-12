Contributor

Founder, Colour Me Mad

Trishla Surana, our founder also questioned the status quo ‘Why such unattractive and boring footwear’ and ‘We cant make world class footwear in India’ and started with the dream of making creative and colourful footwear proudly Made in India.

Colour Me Mad was born in 2014 and our first launch was printed slippers which were cute and found instant takers but during the course she researched cork and its benefits for our feet and instantly fell in love with cork.