Tucker Hughes

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Hughes Marino

Tucker Hughes is the managing director of Hughes Marino's offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif. He specializes in helping companies with real estate.

Part 2: Mental Shifts That Allowed Me To Become a Millionaire at 22
Ready for Anything

Hard work is a given, to become more successful than ever you have to work smart.
6 min read
7 Mental Shifts That Allowed Me to Become a Millionaire at 22
Success Strategies

The secret to success in the business world is a combination of grit and creative thinking.
6 min read
3 Ways to Transform From Dime a Dozen to Cream of the Crop
Job Seekers

It is still possible to rise to the top in this world of too much talent, too few dream jobs. Here's how.
6 min read
Looking for Your Dream Office Space? Don't Go It Alone.
Real Estate

A real estate executive makes a case for tapping into professional broker expertise.
5 min read
The Case for Relocating an Office Over Renovation
Office Space

The common wisdom that fixing the current quarters is prudent might not be true.
4 min read
The Way to Employees' Hearts May Well Be Through Their Stomachs
Office Space

Companies are increasingly focusing on the kitchens as an office gathering places and providing meals or snacks to reward their staffs.
4 min read
How Much Is the Noise in Your Open Office Costing You?
Office Space

The popular design trend may project a certain cool factor but the lack of privacy can be hard on employees trying to get work done, research suggests.
5 min read
Tech Firms Seeking Talent Spring for Spacious, Luxe Quarters
Office Space

While government cuts its real estate footprint, firms competing for knowledge workers are not crimping on office environments.
5 min read
