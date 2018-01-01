Tucker Hughes is the managing director of Hughes Marino's offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif. He specializes in helping companies with real estate.
Ready for Anything
Part 2: Mental Shifts That Allowed Me To Become a Millionaire at 22
Hard work is a given, to become more successful than ever you have to work smart.
Success Strategies
7 Mental Shifts That Allowed Me to Become a Millionaire at 22
The secret to success in the business world is a combination of grit and creative thinking.
Job Seekers
3 Ways to Transform From Dime a Dozen to Cream of the Crop
It is still possible to rise to the top in this world of too much talent, too few dream jobs. Here's how.
Real Estate
Looking for Your Dream Office Space? Don't Go It Alone.
A real estate executive makes a case for tapping into professional broker expertise.
Office Space
The Case for Relocating an Office Over Renovation
The common wisdom that fixing the current quarters is prudent might not be true.
Office Space
The Way to Employees' Hearts May Well Be Through Their Stomachs
Companies are increasingly focusing on the kitchens as an office gathering places and providing meals or snacks to reward their staffs.
Office Space
How Much Is the Noise in Your Open Office Costing You?
The popular design trend may project a certain cool factor but the lack of privacy can be hard on employees trying to get work done, research suggests.
Office Space
Tech Firms Seeking Talent Spring for Spacious, Luxe Quarters
While government cuts its real estate footprint, firms competing for knowledge workers are not crimping on office environments.