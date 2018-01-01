Tugdual Grall

Tugdual Grall

Tugdual Grall, an open source advocate and a passionate developer, is a Chief Technical Evangelist EMEA at MapR Technologies. He currently works with the European developer communities to ease MapR, Hadoop, and NoSQL adoption.

More From Tugdual Grall

Cloud And Analytics: Key to Finding Success with 5G Aad IoT
Internet of Things

Cloud And Analytics: Key to Finding Success with 5G Aad IoT

Move away LTE, the future is going to include phenomenally faster 5G networks
2 min read
Future-Proofing Big Data
Big Data

Future-Proofing Big Data

There are a few things businesses should keep in mind to future-proof their big data solution.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.