Contributor

Founder and MD, High Spirit Commercial Ventures Pvt Ltd

Tushar Jain has over 20 years experience in the bags industry and founded High Spirit Commercial Ventures Pvt Ltd (HSCVPL) in 2010, a bags manufacturer and exporter. The company also owns leading other brands like Priority, Hashtag, Humty Dumty to cater to multiple segments in the backpack segment.

Jain was able to identify the gaps in the bags industry and found there was a great need for fashionable bags. He immediately grabbed the opportunity and made really big in the sector by becoming the fourth largest bags company in the world.