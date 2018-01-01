Tx Zhuo

Tx Zhuo

Guest Writer
Managing partner at Karlin Ventures
 TX Zhuo is a managing partner of Karlin Ventures, an L.A.-based venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage enterprise software, e-commerce, and marketplaces. Follow the company on Twitter.

More From Tx Zhuo

Regulation Is Strangling Fintech Startups: 4 Ways VCs Can Help
FinTech

Regulation Is Strangling Fintech Startups: 4 Ways VCs Can Help

Fintech startups need regulatory approvals from about 400 U.S. agencies, but a secret weapon can help them navigate this tough business environment.
5 min read
How to Prepare for Uber as Your Potential Competitor
Uber

How to Prepare for Uber as Your Potential Competitor

Niche marketplaces are already following Uber's model. But that doesn't mean these companies shouldn't worry once Uber brings its vast resources and funding to their category.
6 min read
The 'Internet of Things' Is Steering the On-Demand Economy. Want to Be a Part of It?
Internet of Things

The 'Internet of Things' Is Steering the On-Demand Economy. Want to Be a Part of It?

Here are three ways that, as an entrepreneur, you can jump into the hot, hot IoT.
4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Get a Piece of the Fintech Pie
FinTech

How Entrepreneurs Can Get a Piece of the Fintech Pie

Fintech doesn't just impact how we manage our money. That's why entrepreneurs should be determining where they fit into this lucrative landscape.
5 min read
Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent
Sharing Economy

Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent

Tap into the sharing economy for talent you couldn't otherwise afford. But make sure to approach this decentralized workforce correctly.
4 min read
Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy
On-Demand

Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy

The visible on-demand boom signals a shift from horizontal business models to vertical marketplaces. Here's what lies ahead in the 'age of vertical.'
4 min read
How Augmented Reality Startups Can Change Our Work Reality
Technology

How Augmented Reality Startups Can Change Our Work Reality

Google Glass may not have taken off. But could other augmented reality offerings have a big impact on the way we work?
4 min read
'Big Data' Is No Longer Enough: It's Now All About 'Fast Data'
Big Data

'Big Data' Is No Longer Enough: It's Now All About 'Fast Data'

Data has increased at breakneck speeds. But what's the point if you aren't processing it as fast as it comes in?
5 min read
4 Keys to Early-Stage Growth That Will Maintain Your Momentum
Growth Strategies

4 Keys to Early-Stage Growth That Will Maintain Your Momentum

The temptation to expand your startup quickly is enticing. But, without the right milestones and metrics, you may fail.
4 min read
Expand Your Focus Beyond Millennials for Sharing Economy Success
Sharing Economy

Expand Your Focus Beyond Millennials for Sharing Economy Success

Money-starved millennials are the star consumers of the sharing economy today. But what happens once they have money of their own?
4 min read
Addressing the Backlash: What's an Accurate Picture of the Gig Economy?
Gig Workers

Addressing the Backlash: What's an Accurate Picture of the Gig Economy?

Ignore the misconceptions out there. The gig economy is more beneficial than you think.
5 min read
5 Strategies to Effectively Determine Your Market Size
business size

5 Strategies to Effectively Determine Your Market Size

By understanding market value, you can determine two things: the addressable market and the available market. Learn to outline the difference of each for your startup.
4 min read
How Scrappy Startups Are Battling Corporate Juggernauts
Disruption

How Scrappy Startups Are Battling Corporate Juggernauts

As startups in the enterprise space deal with David-and-Goliath dynamics, they're honing their weapons to overcome the giants' advantages.
4 min read
Sustainable Capitalism Is the Next Big Thing in Investing
Sustainability

Sustainable Capitalism Is the Next Big Thing in Investing

Urgent global social needs and unprecedented advancements in technology have made sustainable capitalism a necessary development.
4 min read
Examining True Valuation In the Wake of Disappointing Tech IPOs
IPO

Examining True Valuation In the Wake of Disappointing Tech IPOs

A spate of valuations below expectations has many tech investors worried but the problem is likely just normal Silicon Valley volatility.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.