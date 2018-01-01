Co-founder, InstaTaskers

Mother, entrepreneur, wife, right wing supporter by blood, feminist by choice, book worm by habit and finicky in her approach to Life - Ubika is the co-founder of InstaTaskers.

An IIM-A 2008 alumni and ex-investment banker, Ubika has always been interested in seeing businesses grow. This includes her 7-year stint with Lodha Group which grew exponentially during her stint to become the largest real estate developer in India. Her contribution to InstaTaskers – a steady growth of 10% per month in its first year of existence!